UFC 271 Results: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 271 results for the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will square off against Robert Whittaker for a second time. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.

Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will clash in the co-main event in a pivotal heavyweight contest.

Check out UFC 271 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha