HOUSTON — Heavyweight Jared Vanderaa speaks with reporters ahead of his matchup with Andrei Arlovski at UFC 271 this Saturday at the Toyota Center. Vanderaa talks his reaction to finding out he’d be fighting the former UFC heavyweight champion on the card, being originally offered a fight with Chris Barnett, his strength of schedule in the UFC to this point, shaving his beard to honor his opponent, and more at the UFC 271 media day.