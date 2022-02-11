Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane found dead at age 49

Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane was found dead on Friday at age 49.

Lane, a former kickboxing champion and longtime presence at Xtreme Couture, was reported missing on Thursday before ultimately being found dead in Nevada’s Mount Charleston area.

On Friday, Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick confirmed Lane’s passing on Instagram following a manhunt in the Mount Charleston area that lead to Lane’s discovery, and indicated that suicide may have been the cause of death.

“I think the best thing that I can say in this situation is that I’m just glad that all of us were up here looking for him. I just that would’ve been important for him to know, that his Xtreme Couture and MVP family were looking for him and loved him,” Nicksick said in an emotional video.

“This is another friend and a coach who’s taken his life, and this sh*t gets heavy, man. This sh*t is too soon and I don’t understand a lot of this stuff, and the reasons why, but please make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them and check in on people.”

Las Vegas police officials stated in a missing persons report issued Wednesday that Lane “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

The 2017 death of former Xtreme Couture coach Robert Follis was also ruled a suicide.

Lane had been a presence at Xtreme Couture for more than a decade as a striking coach and spearheaded the gym’s partnership with Merging Vets & Players, a non-profit organization focused on bringing military veterans together with professional athletes “to assist with transition, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.”

Lane’s tragic passing was mourned by the MMA community, which can be seen below.