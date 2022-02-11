UFC 271 preview show: Israel Adesanya’s next step toward greatness, or Robert Whittaker’s redemption?

Will Israel Adesanya put a competitive rivalry behind him, or will Robert Whittaker exact revenge to regain his 185-pound title and set up a gigantic trilogy fight?

Adesnaya and Whittaker will run it back for the UFC middleweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 271 event, which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The bout will serve as the second meeting between the two most recent divisional titleholders, with “The Last Stylebender” beginning his reign as undisputed champion with a second-round KO of Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 in October 2019.

Before the UFC’s second pay-per-view event of 2022, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew discuss the middleweight championship main event, the heavyweight co-main event between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.