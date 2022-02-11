Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev off UFC Vegas 48, now targeted for UFC 272

The battle of the Rafaels will have to wait.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the postponement that next Saturday’s lightweight main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev is off of the UFC Vegas 48 card. Ariel Helwani was first to report the news.

A light heavyweight fight between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker has been promoted to the main event of UFC Vegas 48, additional sources told MMA Fighting.

The UFC Vegas 48 shift is due to a delay in securing Fiziev’s visa. Fiziev is a Kyrgyzstan native who currently fights out of Thailand. Current plans are to reschedule the Fiziev vs. dos Anjos matchup for UFC 272 on March 5. It is expected to remain a five-round bout.

Dos Anjos, a former UFC champion and the No. 8 lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, was to make his first appearance since November 2020 when he defeated Paul Felder by split decision at UFC Vegas 14. That win snapped a two-fight skid for “RDA.”

Fiziev, ranked No. 11, is looking to continue his hot streak in the loaded 155-pound division. In his most recent outing this past December, he finished Brad Riddell with a highlight-reel spin kick in the third round to score his fifth consecutive win.