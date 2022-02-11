Undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov meets Brian Kelleher at UFC 272

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov will get his biggest test to date when he faces Brian Kelleher at UFC 272, which goes down March 5 in Las Vegas, Nev. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin confirmed the booking following a report from ESPN.

UFC 272 will be headlined by a grudge match between welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at the T-Mobile Arena.

Cousin of former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar moved to 13-0 as a professional following his successful octagon debut in January 2021, tapping Sergey Morozov with a rear-naked choke.

Kelleher (24-12) is looking to extend his winning streak to three when he faces the Russian talent in Las Vegas. In his most recent bouts, “Boom” won decisions over Kevin Croom and Domingo Pilarte to boost his UFC record to 8-5.

Victorious in two PFL appearances in the past, and soon to turn 26 years of age, Nurmagomedov won six of his 13 victories by way of submission. Kelleher has also scored the majority of his wins by tapout, seven of those 10 finishes coming via guillotine choke.