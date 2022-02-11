ONE: Bad Blood results, videos: Anatoly Malykhin wins interim belt, Sung Hoon Woo scores 18-second KO

ONE Championship created an interim heavyweight title after champion Arjan Bhullar allegedly “declined multiple offers to defend” his belt, and Anatoly Malykhin made the most of the opportunity.

With Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker called off due to COVID-19, Malykhin’s clash with Kirill Grishenko was elevated to the main event spot of Friday’s ONE: Bad Blood in Singapore and had Malykhin winning in violent fashion.

Malykhin spent the majority of the opening stanza swinging his hands wildly before eventually securing a takedown, working from top position. Malykhin rocked Grishenko with a left hand early in round two, and both exchanged heavy bombs before Malykhin connected a huge right to drop Grishenko nearly unconscious on the ground.

It was announced during the post-fight interview that ONE founder Chatri Sityodtong decided to award Malykhin with two $50,000 in bonuses for his title-winning knockout. With a perfect 11-0 record in the sport, Malykhin called out Bhullar for an unification bout, referring to him as “baby chicken.”

BOOM Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZxCmPd5ZYG — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 11, 2022

A flyweight contest between Sung Hoon Woo and Yodkaikaew Fairtex lasted only 18 seconds as Hoon countered a kick with a devastating right hand over the top, following up with punches until the referee decided he had seen enough. Woo also pocketed a $50,000 bonus for the finish.

Longtime ONE veteran Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, who competed his entire 18-fight MMA career inside the company’s cage, met promotional newcomer Danial Williams in a strawweight contest in Singapore, and was floored with a nasty punch to the body in the second stanza.

In the early portion of the card, undefeated heavyweight newcomer Odie Delaney improved to 3-0 as a professional with a 66-second submission finish over Thomas Narmo, and Sunoto Peringkat vs. Tial Thang was ruled a no contest after an accidental knee tot he going early in round one.

What a debut! Odie Delaney makes quick work of Thomas Narmo, submitting "The Last Viking" with a first-round shoulder lock! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEBadBlood | How To Watch: https://t.co/8tcbqWnJ2C pic.twitter.com/E0sa8F86ee — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 11, 2022

The unfortunate ending to the opening fight of ONE: BAD BLOOD between Tial Thang and Sunoto #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEBadBlood | How To Watch: https://t.co/8tcbqWnJ2C pic.twitter.com/74dEbB1jDb — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 11, 2022

Check the complete ONE: Bad Blood results below.

Anatoly Malykhin def. Kirill Grishenko via KO at R2, 3:42

Jonathan Haggerty def. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via unanimous decision [muay thai]

Chen Rui def. Mark Abelardo via unanimous decision

Hayatun Jihin Radzuan def. Mei Yamaguchi via unanimous decision

Sung Hoon Woo def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex via KO at R1, 0:18

Danial Williams def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO at R2, 1:35

Dustin Joynson def. Hugo Cunha via split decision

Lin Heqin def. Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision

Odie Delaney def. Thomas Narmo via submission (shoulder lock) at R1, 1:06

Sunoto Peringkat vs. Tial Thang — no contest (accidental groin strike) at R1, 1:39