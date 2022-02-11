Video: Daniel Cormier slams Houston Rockets mascot

It was over for Clutch when @dc_mma heard his walkout song (via @HoustonRockets ) pic.twitter.com/tp3Ibs7dxQ

He might be retired, but Daniel Cormier can still wrestle with the best of them.

While he wasn’t exactly facing elite competition, “DC” made an example of beloved Houston Rockets mascot “Clutch” while attending a basketball game Thursday, responding to the big bear’s challenge with a powerful slam on the court.

Watch Cormier’s highlight-reel takedown above.

Everything seemed to be copacetic as Cormier sat alongside UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa, but when he heard the familiar instrumental of his walkout music (Lil Wayne’s Right Above It), it brought out the beast in the former two-division champion.

With the amount of air that Clutch got under him, it was reminiscent of Cormier nearly dumping Dan Henderson on his head when the two fought at UFC 173 back in 2014.

Cormier is in town for UFC 271, which goes down this Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can see and hear a lot more of Cormier when he works the commentary desk for the event headlined by a UFC middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker.