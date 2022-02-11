Ray Borg faces Bellator veteran Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46

Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg will make a quick turn around for his next fight as he faces ex-Bellator contender Ricky Bandejas at the upcoming Eagle FC 46 card on March 11 in Miami.

Eagle FC officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Friday.

Following his exit from the UFC, Borg has won his last two fights in a row including an impressive showing against Cody Gibson in his most recent outing at Eagle FC 44 in January. Overall, Borg has gone 4-1 in his past five fights with his only loss coming in a split decision to current UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon.

In order to make it three straight, Borg will have to go through Bandejas, who will be making his Eagle FC debut in March.

Bandejas is a seven-time Bellator veteran, who made waves in his debut after he knocked out highly touted bantamweight James Gallagher at just 2:49 into the first round.

While Bandejas faced plenty of ups and downs after that victory, he still maintains a 15-6 record overall including a win over Alan Cantu Garcia in his last fight under the Combate Americas banner.

Borg vs. Bandejas is the latest addition to a growing card taking place at the FLX Arena in Miami with Kevin Lee taking on Diego Sanchez in the main event in a 165-pound matchup.