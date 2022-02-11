UFC 271 weigh-in video

At the UFC 271 weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Houston are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker can weigh no more than 185 pounds, the maximum allowed for their middleweight title fight. In the co-main, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa are capped at 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.
The UFC 271 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
The UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker
Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin
Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
