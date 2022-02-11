UFC 271 weigh-in video

At the UFC 271 weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Houston are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker can weigh no more than 185 pounds, the maximum allowed for their middleweight title fight. In the co-main, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa are capped at 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC 271 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha