Video: UFC 271 press conference staredowns

The headliners of UFC 271 took center stage on Thursday and faced off for cameras after a press conference in support of the pay-per-view event on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya faced off with ex-champ Robert Whittaker for their rematch, and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa went nose-to-nose. The gathering ended without any type of physical altercation with all parties keeping things respectful.

Check out video of the main event and the co-main event staredowns above.