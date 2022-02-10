Former Invicta FC champions Angela Hill, Virna Jandiroba agree to meet at May 14 UFC event

A strawweight clash between former Invicta FC champions Angela Hill and Virna Jandiroba is on for the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card on May 14, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the location and main event attraction for the May 14 card.

Hill (13-11) dropped close decisions in her most recent octagon appearances in 2021, losing to Amanda Lemos and Tecia Torres. “Overkill” is in desperate need of a win after going 1-4 in her past five UFC bouts, with a sole decision victory over Ashley Yoder sandwiched between defeats to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson.

Jandiroba (17-3) has won three of six since joining the UFC in 2019, all by way of stoppage. The jiu-jitsu expert, who tapped Mallory Martin and Felice Herrig inside the octagon, is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to Amanda Ribas this past October.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.