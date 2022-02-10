Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef announced for Bellator Paris co-main event

Yoel Romero has his second Bellator assignment.

Bellator announced Thursday that the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger will meet Melvin Manhoef in a light heavyweight bout that serves as the co-main event of its upcoming Bellator Paris card on May 6.

This mark’s Romero’s second fight since debuting with the promotion in September. At Bellator 266, Romero (13-6) lost a split decision to former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero, 44, has lost four straight fights, including a UFC middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya. He was to take part in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix in an opening round bout against Anthony Johnson, but was forced to withdraw due to an eye issue and later faced Davis outside of the tournament instead.

Manhoef (32-15-1, 2 NC) looks to rebound from a second-round TKO loss to Corey Anderson. He competes for the first time since November 2020. The 45-year-old MMA and kickboxing veteran holds a 4-4 (1 NC) record inside the Bellator cage since joining the promotion in 2014.

A pair of lightweight bouts were also officially announced as Soren Bak (15-1) fights Saul Rogers (15-4), and Yves Landu (16-9) fights Gavin Hughes (10-2).

Bellator Paris takes place at Accor Arena on May 6 and will be headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between champion Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.