Will Israel Adesanya become the greatest middleweight in UFC history with a second win over Robert Whittaker on Saturday, or will he still have some work to do to catch Anderson Silva in that conversation?

This week on Between the Links, the panel will attempt to answer that question and preview the middleweight championship main event rematch at UFC 271 between Adesanya and Whittaker.

In addition, they will take a look at Saturday night’s card in Houston as a whole, Sean Strickland’s victory over Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 this past Saturday and the potential impact it may have had, Alexander Volkanovski’s fiery reaction to Max Holloway offering to be a backup for the UFC 273 title fight between he and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the roundtable discussion as he will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and UFC bantamweight Randy Costa.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.