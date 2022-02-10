We Got Next: Alexander Hernandez, Julian Erosa, Bryan Battle, and Joe Penafiel

Alexander Hernandez is excited to kick off 2022 at a big event in his home state, but he is not at all thrilled at the lightweight bout’s placement on the card.

Hernandez (8:20) kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next to preview his fight with Renato Moicano this Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, talks his reaction to getting offered the bout when he wanted to get a quick turnaround following his quick KO win over Mike Breeden in October, being unhappy fighting on the early prelims, his focus for the bout, where he may want to go following Saturday’s fight, and more.

Then, Julian Erosa (21:10) recaps his Fight of the Night earning victory over Steven Peterson at UFC Vegas 47 this past Saturday and discusses winning the full $100,000 bonus, his reaction to Peterson’s weight miss that netted him 30 percent of his opponent’s purse, squashing the beef with Peterson after the fight, his career turnaround, and only wanting exciting fights moving forward.

Joe Penafiel (51:50) talks capturing the Cage Titans bantamweight title via fifth-round TKO of Lionel Youngs at Cage Titans 51 this past Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., why he wasn’t all that upset Young missed weight prior to the bout, why he lost a point in-between the third and fourth rounds, getting a late start to his MMA career, and eyeing a shot at a major promotion such as the UFC or Bellator.

Finally, Bryan Battle (1:05:55) discusses his unanimous decision win over Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 47, feeling like the undisputed TUF 29 middleweight champion, Gore not shaking his hand after the fight, moving forward from the show, the idea of bringing the TUF trophy coming from another cast member, if he would’ve given the trophy to Gore had he won the fight, thinking a fight with Nick Maximov next would make sense, and the BKFC rise of teammate Taylor Starling.

