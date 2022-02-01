CJ Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues booked for UFC 274

A flyweight showdown between C.J. Vergara and Kleydson Rodrigues has been added to UFC 274 on May 7, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the exact venue and location for the pay-per-view card, which features champions Charles Oliveira and Glover Teixeira opposite Justin Gaethje and Jiri Prochazka, respectively.

Vergara (9-3-1), a one-time LFA fighter and former Fury FC champion, looks for his first UFC win after dropping a decision to Ode Osbourne this past November. Vergara joined the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, knocking out Bruno Korea in just 41 seconds in September 2021.

Rodrigues (7-1) was also signed by the UFC via DWCS in September following a decision victory over Santo Curatolo. The former Jungle Fight flyweight champion was expected to make his UFC debut against Zarrukh Adashev in January but withdrew due to health issues.

The UFC 274 lineup currently includes Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson and Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.