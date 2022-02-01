Brendan Allen steps in on short notice to face Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 47

Sam Alvey will compete this Saturday after all.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Alvey will now face Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 47, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The bout will take place in the light heavyweight division. Eurosport was first to report the new booking.

Allen steps on on five days’ notice for Phil Hawes, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Alvey is in search of his first victory in nearly four years — a split decision over Gian Villante in June 2018. The 35-year-old suffered 2021 losses to Julian Marquez and Wellington Turman. This will be the third different scheduled opponent for Alvey on the card, as his original opponent Ian Heinisch was scratched prior to Hawes entering the picture.

Allen hopes to get back in the win column after having a two-fight winning streak snapped by Chris Curtis via second-round TKO at December’s UFC Vegas 44 event.

UFC Vegas 47 is headlined by a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin contributed to this report.