Fighter vs. Writer: Frank Trigg talks working on ‘Book of Boba Fett’ and why more fighters don’t become referees or judges

UFC Hall of Famer Frank Trigg joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer as he discusses his move into acting as well as refereeing since calling it a career.

Most recently, Trigg can be seen in the popular Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett” where he stars alongside Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in a show that follows the exploits of the infamous bounty hunter in a new “Star Wars” spinoff.

Trigg details how he got involved with the show as well as the success he’s found since transitioning into stunt work since his retirement from fighting.

The former UFC welterweight title contender will also discuss how he got involved in refereeing in the state of California where he was recently spotted as the third man in the octagon at UFC 270 in Anaheim.

Trigg also explains why it’s not likely that more fighters will follow in his footsteps to get into refereeing or judging in mixed martial arts.

All this and much more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

