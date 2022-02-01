PFL announces lightweight matchups for March 18 Challenger Series event

The PFL has eight fighters lined up at a shot to join its 155-pound roster.

On Tuesday, the league announced the four lightweight matchups that will take place at its March 18 Challenger Series event at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Here is the current lineup:

Bruno Miranda (13-3) vs. Carson Frei (9-4)

Damir Ferhatbegovic (5-2-1) vs. BJ Bland (16-10)

Michael Dufort (8-4) vs. Arut Pogosjan (9-3)

Yanal Ashmoz (6-0) vs. Dennis Hughes (7-3)

Fighters in the Challenger Series are competing for one of two types of PFL contracts: either a spot in the 2022 season with a $1 million prize on the line or a developmental deal that could lead to inclusion in a future season. Eight contracts will be given out over the course of the eight-event series, one per show.

Brazil’s Miranda has competed primarily in South Korea’s ONE FC promotion. He has won four straight fights, but this will be his first appearance since fighting at a Battlefield FC show in July 2019.

Other notables include Bland, a 14-year veteran fighting out of New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym, Estonian Arut Pogosjan, an Elevation Fight Team product currently on a three-fight win streak, and Israel’s Yanal Ashmoz, who is unbeaten in six pro bouts.

PFL Challenger Series events will air live on Fubo Sports Network. The series premieres on Feb. 18. with a card featuring light heavyweights.