LAS VEGAS — Ahead of UFC 282, watch the final faceoffs between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis, and much more from UFC 282’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

The complete highlights of the UFC 282’s final staredowns can be watched above. Clips of a fired-up Pimblett and Till’s attempt to punk Du Plessis can be seen below.