Bellator 289 video: Christian Echols demolishes 25-to-1 favorite Pat Downey with monster uppercut

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Christian Echols just scored one of the biggest upsets of 2022.

Echols (3-2) needed less than half of a round to brutally knock out All-American wrestler Pat Downey (1-1) with a vicious uppercut on the preliminary card of Bellator 289, which took place Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Echols was listed as high as a 15-to-1 underdog by some oddsmakers heading into the contest. His decorated opponent was listed as high an overwhelming 25-to-1 favorite, however momentum turned early in Echols’ favor when he sent Downey reeling with a left hook in the opening minutes of the bout. “The Vanilla Gorilla” then pounced with punches and eventually finished his handiwork with a monstrous uppercut that dropped Downey to the canvas at 2:27 of the first round. Watch replay of the fight above.

The finishing sequence can be seen below.

“Vanilla Gorrilla style, baby!” Echols said afterward.

“When I felt that land, I just knew — that’s the one, baby. I knew it was there and I followed up, ended the fight in impressive fashion for my Bellator debut.”

Check out complete Bellator 289 results here.

