UFC 282 preview show: Jan Blachowicz’s upset chances vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett’s PPV debut

Magomed Ankalaev enters the UFC 282 main event as a massive favorite to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion, but will former champion Jan Blachowicz play spoiler once again?

Ahead of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the vacant light heavyweight championship bout, and how the fight could be much more competitive than the betting odds suggest. Additionally, topics include Paddy Pimblett’s UFC pay-per-view debut bout against Jared Gordon in the co-main event, Darren Till’s return to action against Dricus Du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight bout, Ilia Topuria taking on Bryce Mitchell in a fascinating featherweight main card opener, the octagon debut of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. in the featured prelim spot against Jay Perrin, and much more.

Catch the UFC 282 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.