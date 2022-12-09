Daniel Da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador cancelled due to medical issue after Da Silva misses weight for UFC 282

Daniel Da Silva is out of UFC 282.

Shortly after Da Silva missed weight by three pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins, the UFC announced that Da Silva has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled flyweight bout against Vinicius Salvador at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas due to a medical issue.

With no time to find a replacement to fight Salvador, he has been removed from Saturday’s lineup as well. The event will proceed with 12 bouts.

This is the latest hit to UFC 282, which has seen several changes including the original main event light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira falling through after Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury (Prochazka has also relinquished his UFC belt), Ovince Saint Preux going through three different opponents before ultimately missing out on the card, and Santiago Ponzinibbio losing opponent Robbie Lawler to injury.

Da Silva entered Saturday with an 0-3 UFC record, with all of those losses coming by way of knockout or submission.

This was to be Salvador’s UFC debut. He earned a UFC contract earlier this year with a win over Shannon Ross on Dana White’s Contender Series.