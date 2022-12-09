UFC 282 weigh-in results: Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev on weight for title fight, 1 fight cancelled

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev are set to compete for a vacant throne.

The light heavyweight contenders both successfully made weight for Saturday’s UFC 282 championship main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Blachowicz weighing 204.5 pounds and Magomed Ankalaev weighing 205 pounds at the official weigh-ins.

See highlights of the weigh-ins above.

Blachowicz was the first fighter to weigh in Friday morning, with Ankalaev stepping to the scale not long after. A former UFC champion, this is Blachowicz’s fourth title fight for the promotion and the first for Ankalaev. They are currently ranked No. 4 and No. 6 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Originally, Blachowicz and Ankalaev were set to compete in a three-round co-main event, but were promoted to the five-round main event with Jiri Prochazka being forced to withdraw from a title fight rematch against Glover Teixeira. Prochazka voluntarily relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title with surgery expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

One UFC 282 fighter missed weight, Daniel Da Silva. The Brazilian flyweight came in at 129 pounds, three pounds over the limit for a non-title flyweight bout. His bout with Vinicius Salvador was to proceed at a catchweight with Da Silva forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty, but the bout has been cancelled due to a medical issue on Da Silva’s side.

See full UFC 282 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs. Alex Morono (179.5) — 180-pound catchweight

Darren Till (184.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (242.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)

Chris Curtis (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Billy Quarantillo (146) vs. Alexander Hernandez (145.5)

T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Erik Silva (146)

Vinicius Salvador (126) vs. Daniel Da Silva (129)* — cancelled

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Steven Koslow (136)

*Da Silva missed the flyweight limit. His bout with Vinicius Salvador was originally to proceed at a catchweight with Da Silva forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty, but has since been cancelled due to a medical issue.