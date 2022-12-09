Heck of a Morning: Is it do-or-die time for Darren Till at UFC 282?

Darren Till returns to the octagon for the first time in well over a year when he faces Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. With just one victory in five appearances, is Till in a must-win situation on Saturday night in Las Vegas?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what is at stake for Till against Du Plessis, and how the one-time title challenger matches up. Additionally, listener questions include Paddy Pimblett at the UFC 282 press conference, if a fight between Pimblett and Ilia Topuria would make sense next regardless of what happens on Saturday, where the winner of the matchup between Topuria and Bryce Mitchell could go at 145, the Bellator 289 main card compared to the UFC’s, and more.

