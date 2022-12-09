Alberta commission lifts ban on UFC gambling following action against James Krause

James Krause is out and Alberta is back in.

Following the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission taking action against Krause, barring the coach and any of his fighters from appearing at UFC events, Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has decided to lift a ban on gambling on the UFC in the province that was handed down on Dec. 2.

AGLC announced the news in a statement to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

With the recent announcement by the UFC that Krause, his managers and fighters will not be permitted to participate in UFC events, pending Nevada State Athletic Commission’s investigation, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has reinstated UFC betting markets on PlayAlberta.ca. Protecting consumers in Alberta is of the utmost importance to AGLC. We will remain vigilant in monitoring the situation and ensure players continue to have safe and secure gaming opportunities on Play Alberta.

Krause and associates are currently under investigation for potential ties to insider wagering, with Krause-coached Darrick Minner at the center of the controversy after a loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in Las Vegas this past November. Minner appeared to suffer a leg injury just seconds into the fight before losing by first-round TKO.

Controversy began to swirl around the contest due to an abnormal amount of betting activity that dramatically changed the line in the hours leading up to the otherwise low-profile fight. Minner has since been released from the UFC.

AGLC initially announced a ban on UFC betting shortly after the province of Ontario did the same, with both citing concerns of betting integrity in the wake of the Minner controversy and Krause — who until recently had touted an online betting tips service — being investigated. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario used similar language in their announcement, saying that it would review the situation before reinstating UFC betting.

See a portion of the AGCO’s statement here:

In recent weeks, the AGCO has learned of publicized alleged incidents, including possible betting by UFC insiders, as well as reports of suspicious betting patterns in other jurisdictions. Therefore, the AGCO is now taking this step in the public interest. AGCO has indicated to operators that, once the necessary remedial steps have been taken, they may provide information demonstrating that UFC bets or betting products meet the Registrar’s Standards.

It is not yet known when or if the AGCO will follow AGLC and lift its ban on UFC gambling.