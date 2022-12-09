 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
At the UFC 282 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it.

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their vacant light heavyweight title fight.

The UFC 282 official weigh-in video will be at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the UFC 282 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

