UFC 282 weigh-in video

At the UFC 282 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it.
In the main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their vacant light heavyweight title fight.
The UFC 282 official weigh-in video will be at 12 p.m. ET.
The UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 7 p.m. ET.
Check out the UFC 282 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)
Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva
