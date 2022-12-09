 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellator 289 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch the Bellator 289 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins

In the main event, interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello settle their grudge in the semifinals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

