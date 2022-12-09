Watch the Bellator 289 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm
Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
In the main event, interim bantamweight champ Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello settle their grudge in the semifinals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
