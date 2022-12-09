Bellator 289 Results: Stots vs. Sabatello

MMA Fighting has Bellator 289 results for the Stots vs. Sabatello fight card Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the main event, Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello in the semifinals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
In the co-main event, flyweight champ Liz Carmouche rematches ex-champ Julianna Velasquez after their first fight ended in a controversial TKO for Carmouche.
Check out Bellator 289 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)
Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov
Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm
Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
