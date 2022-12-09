Bellator 289 Results: Stots vs. Sabatello

MMA Fighting has Bellator 289 results for the Stots vs. Sabatello fight card Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the main event, Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello in the semifinals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

In the co-main event, flyweight champ Liz Carmouche rematches ex-champ Julianna Velasquez after their first fight ended in a controversial TKO for Carmouche.

Check out Bellator 289 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov

Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins