Morning Report: Dan Hooker likes ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett, doesn’t want to fight him: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’

By Drake Riggs
UFC 281: Hooker v Puelles Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Dan Hooker is a Paddy Pimblett fan.

UFC 282 tomorrow night plays host to Pimblett’s biggest fight yet. Featured in the co-main event slot, Liverpool, England’s own is tasked with seasoned lightweight veteran Jared Gordon. A win will further propel the rising superstar’s popularity and extend his current winning streak to six overall and four within the octagon.

Outside the official UFC lightweight top 15 at present, Pimblett could be poised to get a crack at a ranked name after a potential Gordon win. As a mainstay positioned at No. 11 right now, Hooker could be an option, but “The Hangman” has no interest in derailing “The Baddy’s” hype train.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Hooker told The Mac Life. “I like his persona, I like everything. Very aggressive, puts on entertaining fights, but let’s all be honest, he’s getting taken care of, you know what I mean? He’s not getting tough matchups just yet.

“I wouldn’t want to fight him. I like him. I don’t want to fight him and make him look silly. I don’t want to burst the bubble and that’s just being honest. I think that’s a bad move [to fight me]. Hand on my heart, I think I do whatever I want to that kid.”

Hooker, 32, returned to the lightweight division for his last fight at UFC 281 early last month and got back in the win column after tough losses to Arnold Allen at featherweight and now-current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. Defeating Claudio Puelles via second-round TKO with a body kick, Hooker reminded everyone he’s far from done and sees no reason for the UFC to send Pimblett his direction just yet.

“He’s on a good trajectory, leave him alone,” Hooker said. “Give him the fights that you’re gonna give him, [I’m] not the fight. I like the kid. Let’s leave him.

“I know he’s talked s*** about me in the past and I’m just like, he can just ... I’m not that easy to rile up.”

While Hooker has plenty of praise for Pimblett’s next test in Gordon, he’s seen his fair share of big moments whether as a fan of the sport or a fighter. The co-main event spot is new for Pimblett in his UFC run but also for Gordon despite having called the promotion home since June 2017.

When it comes down to it, pressure may just be the biggest key factor in the matchup, believes Hooker.

“I think Gordon’s a great fighter,” Hooker said. “I feel like Gordon’s got a lot of good wins, he’s a pretty skillful fighter. I just feel in terms of like the moment and being able to handle the energy and the pressure of packed arena, co-main event, pay-per-view ... I feel like to leave it, Paddy’s just great at handling that energy.

“I feel like skill for skill, Gordon beats him in the gym nine times out of 10, but under those lights, pay-per-view, sold out, the people chanting, I feel like Paddy just handles that energy and can direct it at his opponent a lot better. So, I think Paddy wins.”

Wonderboy breaks down his Holland win.

Hooker vs. Pimblett actually wouldn’t be a terrible next step if Pimblett beats Gordon. Not sure it would be the best next step or the right one, but I wouldn’t necessarily hate it.

Happy Friday, gang. Enjoy your weekends. Thanks as always for reading!

