‘I got in a lot of trouble’: Tai Emery reveals possible punishment for repeat of viral celebration at BKFC Thailand 4

Tai Emery is not ruling out another viral post-fight celebration at Saturday’s BKFC Thailand 4 event, but she did reveal the price she may pay if she crosses any lines.

Emery faces Po Denman in her second promotional bout. The 35-year-old went viral for flashing the crowd following her first-round knockout win of Rung-Arun Khunchai at BKFC Thailand 3 in September, a moment that boosted her following in a big way.

“I will say one thing, I did get in a lot of trouble with Dave Feldman from BKFC — just for everyone that wanted to know some repercussions — I was in trouble, so thanks everyone, all you Karens, for having a little complaint,” Emery told MMA Fighting. “I’m sorry about that, but this is an 18+ event, so just don’t watch.”

Will there be a repeat? Perhaps. But according to Emery, if she does it again, or anything similar, she could face some pretty hefty sanctions from the promotion.

“So they said that I’m going to be fined if I pull a stunt – that word has been locked in my head, because I’ve been pulled into the principal’s office once again,” Emery said. “Nothing’s changed. I’ve been told that the stunt that I pulled will not be allowed. Their talking millions of bahts in fines, but what’s good? We’ll see what happens.”

Denman had a pretty viral moment in her own right earlier this year when she faced a man at Mongkol Fight Night and won by knockout. Denman has a boxing background and a 17-1-1 record, along with a 10-fight winning streak.

Emery expects a hard-fought battle with an opponent she has a lot of respect for. Should the fight go the way she hopes it will, she isn’t thinking about the post-fight celebration.

“I never try to think about outdoing myself, I just continue to be myself,” she explained. “I think for other people, maybe that’s a shock factor for them. But for me, and for other people that get to see past what Instagram may reveal, or for the people that actually give me the time of day to get to know my personality, they all know this is just a very normal Tai thing to do.

“It’s not going to be about topping anything. I think, for me, I’m going to be just as surprised and just as in love of watching a replay of myself being like, ‘Man, what was I thinking?’ Because every moment I feel what’s happening internally and in my environment and just going with it. That’s a sense of freedom when you can just be yourself, especially on that sort of stage. That’s a hard thing to do. I’m just going to be myself, and welcome to the s*** show, once again.”