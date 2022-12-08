Video: UFC 282 press conference staredowns

After Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria stole the show at the UFC 282, the headliners of Saturday’s pay-per-view card faced off after the press conference.

Apart from a few slightly tense moments, there were no shoving matches or fisticuffs. The greatest heat came from featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Topuria, while a nice-guy Darren Till couldn’t even get close before he was pulled back. Pimblett, meanwhile, went out of his way to shake opponent Jared Gordon’s hand after the two bickered over an alleged pair of rolls that the U.K. star went his way.

Check out the full staredowns from Thursday’s press conference in Las Vegas. UFC 282 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.