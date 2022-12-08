Dustin Poirier undergoes surgery, back out of hospital after battle with cellulitis

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier isn’t out of the woods yet, but he’s on the road to recovery after a staph infection that landed him in the hospital.

Poirier on Thursday underwent surgery to treat complications from the infection, which sent him to the emergency room on Sunday and resulted in a diagnosis of cellulitis. He was released on Thursday and is now healing, his wife Jolie Poirier wrote on Instagram.

“Surgery went well and just like they expected,” she wrote. “Now on to recovery.”

Cellulitis is a bacterial skin infection that causes redness, swelling, and pain in the infected area of the skin. It can lead to severe medical complications if left untreated. Jolie Poirer detailed her husband’s battle with the infection and revealed he was readmitted on Thursday after being released on Wednesday when an MRI discovered an abscess that needed to be drained.

“For those asking about Dustins foot … he has a bad staph infection that started Saturday, didn’t respond to oral antibiotics & he was unable to walk,” Jolie Poirier wrote on her Instagram. “Sunday we went into the ER and they admitted him for cellulitis. They released him early Wednesday morning but after a 2nd MRI it showed there was an abscess that needs to be drained. So now he’s back in the hospital for surgery. I’ll post an update once he’s out. Thank you everyone for the kind words and support.”

Poirier stayed in good humor while in the hospital, posting a few gruesome pics of his injury. On Thursday after undergoing surgery, he updated his fans on his condition and looked forward to his next fight.

“About to bounce back! Nobody’s safe,” he wrote. “Everyone talking shit and kicking when im down, thats coward movements. I want all the smoke.”

This is today after surgery. About to start charging yall for foot pics https://t.co/AO45Pa3gxl pic.twitter.com/vmM6G9kt0L — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 9, 2022

Poirier is less than one month removed from a triumphant win over Michael Chandler at UFC 281. It was his first win since a second failed bid for the UFC lightweight title, a UFC 269 meeting with then-champ Charles Oliveira that ended in a third-round submission.