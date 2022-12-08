Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Paddy Pimblett with UFC 282 win?

Paddy Pimblett has his toughest test to date when he faces Jared Gordon in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 282 fight card. Should Pimblett improve to 4-0 inside the octagon, what should be next for him?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on how he would matchmake “The Baddy” if victorious on Saturday, and gives his thoughts on Pimblett’s podcast with Dana White. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC 282 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, Friday’s Bellator 289 fight card, the must-win spot for Darren Till, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.