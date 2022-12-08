MMA Fighting has Bellator 289 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the main event, interim champion Raufeon Stots defends against rival Danny Sabatello in a semifinal matchup for the bantamweight grand prix. Both fighters have had lots to say to, and about one another in the build to one of the promotion’s most highly anticipated bouts of 2022.

The women’s flyweight title will be on the line in the co-main event in a rematch as Liz Carmouche defends against Juliana Velasquez. Carmouche captured the title with a fourth-round TKO win against Velasquez at April’s Bellator 278 event.

Magomed Magomedov and Patchy Mix will meet for a scheduled five rounds in the other semifinal grand prix bout to determine who will face the interim champ in the finals for a shot at $1 million.

The Bellator 289 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 289 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Raufeon Stots (134.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135) - interim bantamweight title fight

Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.2) - flyweight title fight

Magomed Magomedov (134.4) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Anthony Adams (185.4)

Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET on MMA Fighting)

Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Ilara Joanne (124.8)

Cody Law (145.4) vs. Cris Lencioni (146)

Jaleel Willis (170) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (170.8)

Kai Kamaka III (145.2) vs. Kevin Boehm (145.1)

Mark Lemminger (170.8) vs. Michael Lombardo (169.8)

Pat Downey (185.8) vs. Christian Echols (185.4)

Jared Scoggins (135.2) vs. Cass Bell (136)