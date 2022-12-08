Between the Links: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, UFC 282, James Krause, Bellator 289, UFC Orlando

The UFC is heading into their final pay-per-view event of 2022, and a new light heavyweight champion will be crowned in the main event.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Saturday’s main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282, along with what could be next for the winner. Additionally, they’ll talk Paddy Pimblett facing Jared Gordon in the co-main event, how the rest of the card shapes up, the fallout of UFC Orlando and Stephen Thompson’s main event win against Kevin Holland, the UFC betting scandal and the promotion’s response to James Krause and his fighters, Bellator 289 this Friday headlined by the interim bantamweight title rivalry fight between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello, and more.

This week, host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew for a talking heads discussion about the biggest stories in MMA.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.