Morning Report: Sean Strickland wants rematch with Alex Pereira: ‘If I fight the guy again, I’d do the same f****** thing’

Sean Strickland does not regret standing with Alex Pereira.

At UFC 276, Strickland faced Pereira in what was a de facto title eliminator and things did not go well for him. In a move that baffled many fans, Strickland opted to walk Pereira down and engage in a striking battle with the two-weight Glory world champion kickboxer, to predictable results: Pereira brutally knocked Strickland out in the first round. But despite the outcome, Strickland doesn’t regret his game plan, saying he hopes to fight his way back to a rematch with Pereira, where he intends to do it again.

“The guy f****** hits hard, dude,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “That motherf*****, he has dynamite in his hands but got to get a couple wins under my belt, and hopefully he’s still the champ and we’ll run it back.

“He’s a f****** big motherf****** Brazilian who hits like dynamite. F***. I’ll give you guys a pointer: You stand in front of that motherf***** and bang, somebody is going to sleep and it’s most likely going to be you. If I fight the guy again, I’d do the same f****** thing. Just put this (right) hand a little more (up).”

Prior to the loss, Strickland was on an impressive six-fight winning streak in the division, earning his way up to the No. 4 spot in the UFC’s rankings. Following his defeat, Strickland dropped to No. 7 and with Pereira as the new champion, “Tarzan” acknowledges that he’s “a few” wins away from earning a rematch. First up on that road back to Pereira is Jared Cannonier, who Strickland faces in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 next Saturday. Like Pereira, Cannonier is an imposing and powerful striker, with four Performance of the Night bonuses for his knockouts, and Strickland could not be more excited to get back in the cage with another guy looking to separate him from his consciousness.

“How would you guys feel with that big, scary mothrf***** looking back at you trying to kill you?” Strickland said. “It’s exciting. I can’t wait.”

UFC Vegas 66 takes place at the UFC Apex on Dec. 17.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Smart.

I’m trying to fight the dumbest MW on the roster next , where Sean Strickland at — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 7, 2022

Jiri Prochazka.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot https://t.co/6ytbyYFZdd — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 7, 2022

Who’s the bum begging for a fight wit a guy a 3 fight losing streak …he slapped u in your own country and u didn’t do nothing get over it https://t.co/SZcQoKbL66 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

“This dude’s a gangster? His real name’s Leon.” pic.twitter.com/3F4v58kmLZ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

Stop begging for another 3peice and soda bum pic.twitter.com/eH72r31x3M — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2022

10-7 Helwani.

Comin from another “pro” level sport and having to deal with pesky journalists for the last decade of my life, Ariel is as good as it gets. Actually a genuine guy, and at times when I was down and out he sent me supportive messages. Sry but @arielhelwani is one of the good guys. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 8, 2022

We all know Dana doesn’t like Ariel but Paddy has Dana on his podcast and now suddenly Paddy doesn’t like Ariel. Paddy the Parrot like a boy changing his personality for the girl he likes — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 7, 2022

Dana = makes money off the fighters



Fighters = make money off of fighting



MMA media = making money off of talking about fighting/fighters.



You earn money in the line of work you're in... Am I missing something? https://t.co/oejVTB455Q — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 8, 2022

Ariel you are doing amazing job for all of us fighters @arielhelwani — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 7, 2022

Ariel is right — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 7, 2022

Well wishes.

That’s incredible! The youngest ever. Good luck young man, in your career with the @ufc. https://t.co/11obs8F9t8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 8, 2022

