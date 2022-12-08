UFC Fight Roundup: Cody Brundage steps in on short notice to fight Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 66

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Michal Oleksiejczuk has a new opponent for this Saturday.

Cody Brundage (8-2) has agreed to step in on less than two weeks’ notice to fight Oleksiejczuk (17-5, 1 NC) at UFC Vegas 66 on Dec. 17 as replacement for Albert Duraev, who withdrew from the event for undisclosed reasons. The bout remains a middleweight contest.

MMA Junkie was first to report the change.

This is good news for Oleksiejczuk, who looks to follow up on a positive result after dropping down from the 205-pound division. Competing at 185 pounds this past August, Oleksiejczuk defeated Sam Alvey by first-round TKO. He has won three of his past four fights and holds a 5-3 (1 NC) record inside the octagon.

Brundage is on a two-fight win streak with his past two outings ending in the first round. He defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by submission this past March and then scored a knockout of Tresean Gore in July.

Cortney Casey looks to break out of a slump when she fights Jasmine Jasudavicius in February.

The flyweights are scheduled to compete at a UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 25, with a location still to be determined. A light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann is currently set to headline the card.

TSN was first to report the Casey vs. Jasudavicius matchup.

Casey (10-10) has had mixed results throughout her pro career, including her 15-fight UFC run that dates back to 2015. “Cast Iron” has competed at both flyweight and strawweight and holds notable wins over Angela Hill, Jessica Aguilar, and Randa Markos, but has won just one of her past four outings. In her most recent fight this past July, Casey lost a split decision to Antonina Shevchenko.

Canada’s Jasudavicius (7-2) seeks her second UFC win after splitting her first two appearances for the promotion. The Contender Series signing won her UFC debut against Kay Hansen, but dropped a unanimous decision to Natalia Silva this past June.

Abdul Razak Alhassan’s next assignment is to welcome Claudio Ribeiro to the octagon.

The two-division veteran fights Ribeiro (10-2) at an upcoming UFC APEX event in Las Vegas on Jan. 14. SUPER LUTAS was first to report the matchup.

Alhassan (11-5) has lost four of his past five bouts, with a split decision loss to Joaquin Buckley in his most recent outing this past February. He sports a 5-5 record in the UFC, with all of his wins coming by way of first-round knockout, including three in under a minute.

Ribeiro earned a UFC contract on the 2022 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. The Brazilian fighter is currently on a six-fight win streak, which was capped off by 25-second knockout of Ivan Valenzuela on the Contender Series this past August.