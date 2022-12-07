No Bets Barred: Will Paddy Pimblett Continue To Deliver At UFC 282?

After an up-and-down week for UFC Orlando, the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down the final PPV event of 2022, UFC 282.

Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev., co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive into their favorite bets this weekend, including Ankalaev’s chances to become the new champion, Paddy Pimblett’s first co-main event spot, Jed’s continued insistence on riding the rollercoaster of Heavyweight Overs, and the most dangerous Flyweight Under bet yet. Then at the end, Conner and Jed even throw out a couple of Bellator 289 plays, just for the fun of it.

Tune in for Episode 28 of No Bets Barred.

