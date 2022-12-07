UFC 286 announced for March 18 in London

The UFC’s next London show is coming to pay-per-view.

Officials announced Wednesday that UFC 286 will take place at The O2 in London on March 18. This is the first numbered event to take place in the U.K. since UFC 204 in Manchester, England, a show headlined by Michael Bisping defending the UFC middleweight title in a rematch against Dan Henderson.

No bouts have been made official for the event.

Tickets will be available for general sale on Jan. 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster, with Fight Club members having priority on Jan. 25 followed by early registrants on Jan. 26.

Though no fighters are tied to the lineup yet, the UFC will have no shortage of potential star power to add to the card as 2022 was a banner year for English fighters. Leon Edwards captured the UFC welterweight title with a shocking fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 this past August, Scousers Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann have emerged as two of the promotion’s most popular fighters, and Muhammad Mokaev has proudly represented England en route to going 3-0 this year to start his UFC career.

UFC 286 comes on the heels of two successful UFC visits to London this past March and July.