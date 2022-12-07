UFC 282 commentary team set: Joe Rogan helps close out last 2022 pay-per-view

Joe Rogan returns to the commentary booth for the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022.

A UFC official confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will call the action of this weekend’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Din Thomas will provide coaching analysis.

Rogan’s most recent broadcast appearance took place this past month at UFC 281 in November, which saw the middleweight title change hands when Alex Pereira stopped Israel Adesanya.

Megan Olivi again handles roving reporter duties for the card, which is headlined by a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title as ex-champ Jan Blachowicz faces Magomed Ankalaev.

Additionally, the broadcast desk includes Ashley Brewer, ex-bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz and UFC light heavyweight competitor Anthony Smith. Anik will hop on the desk following the event.

Check out the full UFC 282 lineup below.

Main card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev - for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow