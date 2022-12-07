 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Raufeon Stots, Danny Sabatello, Cris Cyborg, and Teofimo Lopez in studio

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Bellator interim bantamweight title challenger Danny Sabatello joins the show again to talk about his title fight with Raufeon Stots.

2:35 p.m.: Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots returns to break down his fight with Sabatello.

3 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg talks about her upcoming boxing match on Dec. 10.

3:20 p.m.: Former boxing champ Teofimo Lopez joins us in studio to preview his fight with Sandor Martin.

4 p.m.: UFC 282 picks with the Parlay Pals and more.

