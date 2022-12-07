The MMA Hour with Raufeon Stots, Danny Sabatello, Cris Cyborg, and Teofimo Lopez in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Bellator interim bantamweight title challenger Danny Sabatello joins the show again to talk about his title fight with Raufeon Stots.

2:35 p.m.: Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots returns to break down his fight with Sabatello.

3 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg talks about her upcoming boxing match on Dec. 10.

3:20 p.m.: Former boxing champ Teofimo Lopez joins us in studio to preview his fight with Sandor Martin.

4 p.m.: UFC 282 picks with the Parlay Pals and more.

