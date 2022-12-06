Conor McGregor pokes fun at Dustin Poirier’s staph infection, deletes tweet

Conor McGregor didn’t let Dustin Poirier’s hospitalization from a staph infection keep him from a tweet in poor taste.

Not long after McGregor poked fun at Poirier’s picture of the grizzly infection that’s put him in the hospital, he deleted the message – but not before it could be screen-shotted.

“Karma the left paw an all haha chop that thing off keep it for Halloween pal hahahaha,” McGregor wrote.

The former two-division champ remains as vocal as ever online, firing back at insults real and perceived. Just one day ago, McGregor sent well wishes – well, his version of well wishes – to Poirier, writing “heal up soon scruffy knickers.”

In response, Piorier quipped, “You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again?”

McGregor and Poirier’s mutual respect in public ended during the buildup to their trilogy, with McGregor verbally attacking Poirier’s family. After McGregor broke his leg in the second round of their UFC 264, he unloaded with another stream of insults that drew a harsh response from Poirier. Ever since, the two have sparred online, though Poirier has dismissed a fourth fight, looking forward to different challenges.

McGregor’s recovery from his injury has raised suspicions for his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s drug testing pool. He has defended his actions as part of the healing process and claimed to have involved the UFC’s anti-doping partner all along. Meanwhile, photos of his muscular physique have drawn accusations of steroid use, most recently from Joe Rogan, who all but accused him of doping. McGregor fired back with a side-by-side photo of the longtime UFC commentator, indirectly accusing him of hypocrisy.