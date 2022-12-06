 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I don’t play with my food. I finish my dinner.’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the second episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett gets in some strength and conditioning, Jared Gordon trains his brain to find the target, Jan Blachowicz explains his last-second title shot and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting