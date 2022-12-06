Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I don’t play with my food. I finish my dinner.’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Dec 6, 2022, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the second episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett gets in some strength and conditioning, Jared Gordon trains his brain to find the target, Jan Blachowicz explains his last-second title shot and more. Get the latest gear UFC 281 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 281 Event T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Dead Man Walkout Shirt Israel Adesanya Undisputed Champ Hoodie Israel Adesanya Flare 8 Speaker Zhang Weili Dragon T-Shirt Dustin Poirier Diamond Script T-Shirt Michael Chandler Photo T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting T.J. Dillashaw notifies UFC of retirement following latest shoulder surgery Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Tieli Alves, attempted murder of UFC fighter Raulian Paiva Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson reveals what Kevin Holland said to him during UFC Orlando main event Morning Report: Paddy Pimblett fires back at Jake Paul: ‘He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field’ Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland ‘might have been the best fight we’ve ever seen’ Alex Morono replaces Robbie Lawler, faces Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282 Loading comments...
