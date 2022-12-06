Cody Stamann meets Brazilian prospect Luan Lacerda at UFC 283 in Brazil

Cody Stamann welcomes Shooto Brazil bantamweight champion Luan Lacerda to the octagon at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting. Alex Behunin first reported the booking.

Lacerda (12-1) makes his first walk to the eight-sided cage after going 6-0 in Shooto Brazil including a title win; he was also 2-0 under the LFA banner. The 29-year-old Nova União representative is unbeaten since 2014.

Stamann (20-5-1) snapped a three-fight losing skid this past June by knocking out veteran Eddie Wineland in just 59 seconds.

Stamann holds a UFC record of 6-4-1 with wins over the likes of Bryan Caraway and Brian Kelleher. His setbacks came against top-ranked Merab Dvalishvili and current 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 283 airs live on pay-per-view and features a title unification bout between undisputed champ Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno in their fourth bout.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.