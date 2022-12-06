 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection that has him in the hospital

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira
Dustin Poirier
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022.

On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.

Despite his condition, Poirier appears to still be in good spirits. Posting updates on his social media, Poirier made light of his current situation before posting a grotesque photo of what his foot looks like currently.

Fortunately, Poirier hopes to be past the worst of it with his foot, also posting to Twitter that he hopes to be released from the hospital tomorrow.

Poirier most recently competed at UFC 281, submitting Michael Chandler in the third round and taking him Fight of the Night honors, his eighth such award.

