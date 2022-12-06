Heck of a Morning: UFC’s response to betting scandal, reaction to T.J. Dillashaw’s retirement

The ongoing story regarding James Krause and UFC gambling seems as if it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the UFC’s response in regards to Krause’s suspension in Nevada, and no longer allowing fighters who even train with Krause to compete for the promotion pending the results of investigations. Additionally, listener topics include the retirement of T.J. Dillashaw, whether or not a Stephen Thompson vs. Conor McGregor fight makes sense following an entertaining victory for “Wonderboy” at UFC Orlando, Sergei Pavlovich’s ceiling at heavyweight, Bellator 289, and more.

