Antonio Trocoli out of UFC 282, released from contract; replacement opponent sought for Ovince Saint Preux

Ovince Saint Preux is once again in need of a new opponent for Saturday night’s UFC 282 in Las Vegas after Antonio Trocoli was forced out of the card due to visa issues, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

Trocoli was also released from the promotion after being pulled from the lineup, MMA Fighting has learned. The UFC is actively looking for a replacement on days’ notice.

Trocoli (12-3, 1 no contest) was set to make his octagon debut after scoring a first-round finish in Brazil in 2021, over two years after a troubled appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series. Trocoli was awarded a contract after stopping Kenneth Bergh that night, but then failed a doping test for nandrolone.

Saint Preux (26-16) is now hoping to get a fourth different opponent for UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena. The 39-year-old veteran was originally scheduled to meet Alexander Gustafsson, but then had fizzled match-ups with Brazilian light heavyweights Philipe Lins and Trocoli.

UFC 282 will air live on pay-per-view and features Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant 205-pound crown.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.