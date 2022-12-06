 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anything But Fighting: Jon Anik talks love of Boston sports, leaving ‘Tuck Rule’ game early

By Jose Youngs
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC commentator Jon Anik joins MMA Fighting’s José Youngs on episode 2 of Anything But Fighting.

The Bostonian opens up on his lifelong love of the sports, reflects on some of his favorite memories from attending the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics games, looks back on the infamous ‘Tuck Rule’ game from 2001, breaks down the greatest Boston athletes of all-time, and more.

He also tries his hand at the mysterious Bucket of Questions to close out the episode.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting