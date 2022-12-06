Anything But Fighting: Jon Anik talks love of Boston sports, leaving ‘Tuck Rule’ game early

UFC commentator Jon Anik joins MMA Fighting’s José Youngs on episode 2 of Anything But Fighting.

The Bostonian opens up on his lifelong love of the sports, reflects on some of his favorite memories from attending the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics games, looks back on the infamous ‘Tuck Rule’ game from 2001, breaks down the greatest Boston athletes of all-time, and more.

He also tries his hand at the mysterious Bucket of Questions to close out the episode.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.