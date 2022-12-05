 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘People will stop calling me a hype train’ after event

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 1

In the first episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett meets his fans, Jan Blachowicz destroys a snowman, Magomed Ankalaev watches UFC Orlando, and Jared Gordon arrives in Las Vegas.

